Massive landslides cut off access for 100s of residents on Kauai

One lane of Kuhio Highway on Kauai is still closed as crews continue to clear mud and debris following two landslides Friday morning.

Hundreds of residents and visitors on the north shore have been stranded.

The highway is still partially blocked off from Wainiha to Lumahai. The state Department of Transportation has reopened one lane but it’s causing quite a headache.

New pictures show just how massive the landslides were.

Huge rocks, mud, and trees covered the highway, the result of heavy rains that showered the area.

The muddy mess cut off access to food and stores in Hanalei, forcing many people to head to the only restaurant nearby, Opakapaka Grill and Bar.

“We’ve probably helped about 600-700 people that normally in that time frame we would help out 200 people,” restaurant owner Gregg Fraser said.

“It was packed. Everybody was there as a place where they could get some food, relax, talk with each other about what was happening and it was just an amazing comfort for all of us,” visitor Curt Scott said.

Fraser told KHON2 they had to get creative since their Friday food delivery truck couldn’t get through.

“We contacted a couple of local fisherman and we had a couple of runs of food produce and some of the other items in so that we could open up at a regular time today,” he said.

At one point a lane of traffic was opened, but getting through was a nightmare.

“We hopped in the car and waited for about an hour in line with others and finally they let us through,” Scott said.

“There’s probably about two miles of cars heading both ways,” Fraser said.

KHON2 called a few rental properties who told us several guests missed their flights home.

The Kauai Visitors Bureau said they’ve been in contact with county officials to keep arriving visitors up to date.

“We’ve gotten that information out to the airport, to the car rental agencies so people are advised as they arrive,” Susan Kanoho, Exec. Director of the bureau, said.

DOT crews are working to reduce the likelihood of another landslide cutting off the road and hope to have Kuhio Highway reopened sometime Sunday after they complete slope scaling and debris cleanup.