Rainbow Wahine fall in OT at Long Beach State

“We fought hard,” said head coach Laura Beeman . “We just didn’t come out on the right side tonight.”

The Rainbow Wahine (11-16, 4-10 Big West) have split their last four games by going 2-2 and have two games remaining on the regular season schedule. The 49ers (6-22, 4-10 Big West) have won three in a row against Big West Conference opponents, after starting the conference slate at 1-10.

Salanoa started off with the hot hand for the ‘Bows, scoring 10 of her 16 points in the first half. UH trailed by its largest deficit of 11 in the second quarter at 30-19, but an 8-1 run pulled the visitors back within four at 31-27. Junior guard Tia Kanoa spearheaded the run accounting for four points and two steals over the course of four-plus minutes. LBSU ended the half with a 35-28 advantage.

A third-quarter rally took the ‘Bows from trailing 37-29 to a 48-39 lead after a 19-2 run, eclipsing over eight minutes of action.

LBSU answered in the fourth frame after trailing by 10 at 54-44, a 12-5 run brought them to within three at 59-56. The 49ers continued to chip away at the UH lead, bringing the game to an eventual 63-63 tie.

The two squads traded buckets in the final three and a half minutes of regulation, sending the game into overtime at 70-70. Marking the third time this season UH played in an overtime contest.

Following a made three-point bucket by freshman forward Mackenzie Clinch Hoycard, and later hitting one of two free throws, UH held the lead at 74-72. LBSU strung together a 13-6 run over the final 2:50 to put an end to the UH threat for the 85-80 final.

Toeaina led all scorers with 24 points and pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds, for her second consecutive double-double. Her 16 boards led the charge as a team with the ‘Bows outrebounding the 49ers by 27 at 50-33.

Salanoa notched her first double-double of the season and the second of her career with 16 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Her last double-double came over a year ago on Nov. 18, 2016, against Youngstown State when she had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Rainbow Wahine will head back to the islands for their final two games of the season at the Stan Sheriff Center, beginning on Thursday, Mar. 1 against UC Santa Barbara at 7 p.m. HT. The regular season will conclude on Saturday, Mar. 3 with Senior Day against Cal Poly, also at 7 p.m. HT.