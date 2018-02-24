Thomas headlines senior night Saturday vs. UC Irvine

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team will play its final home game of the season when it hosts first-place UC Irvine in a pivotal Big West showdown on Senior Night this Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Following the conclusion of the game, UH will honor Zach Buscher, Gibson Johnson and Mike Thomas as part of Senior Night festivities. Saturday’s game will also be a Whiteout with all fans encouraged to wear white apparel.

This will be the second time in nine days that UH (16-10, 7-6 BW) and UCI (15-15, 10-4 BW) will meet. Hawai’i squeaked out a 62-61 road win on Feb. 15 at Irvine, handing the Anteaters their only loss in the last eight games.

UH has won three games in a row, including a 74-63 win over Long Beach State on Thursday that moved the Rainbow Warriors into a tie for fifth-place in the league standings. Zigmars Raimo scored a career-high 17 points in the win.

Following Saturday’s game, UH will conclude the regular-season on the road at UC Davis and Cal State Fullerton, before competing in the Big West Tournament, March 8-10, at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Game 27

Who: Hawai’i (16-10, 7-6 Big West) vs. UC Irvine (15-15, 10-4 Big West)

When: Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018

Time: 7:00 p.m. HT

Where: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, HI

Television: Live on Spectrum Sports – Channels 16 (SD) and 1016 (HD). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Artie Wilson (color) on the call.

Streaming Video: BigWest.TV (Must be a Spectrum cable subscriber to stream in Hawai’i).

Radio: ESPN 1420 AM with Bobby Curran and Jeff Portnoy. Neighbor islands can listen live on KNUI on Maui, KPUA on the Big Island, KTOH on Kaua’i, and KNWJ in Pago Pago, American Samoa.

Audio Webcast: ESPN1420AM.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Ticket Information: $5-$30. UH Manoa students free with validated ID. Available for purchase online.

Promotions: The University of Hawaii Federal Credit Union is the “Senior Night” game sponsor and will distribute 3,000 men’s basketball team photos and 300 foldable fans. Register to participate in the UHFCU Knockerball halftime contest for your chance to win an iPad Mini. UHFCU will host the traditional “Senior Night” plaque ceremony following the game. The contest is a “Whiteout” and fans are encouraged to wear white UH apparel. Players and coaches will be available for autographs following the game.

Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his third season at UH (58-32). Russell Turner is in his 8th season at UCI (154-120).

Series Information: UCI leads, 11-6.

About UC Irvine: The Anteaters come into Honolulu in first place following its 69-49 home win over UCSB on Thursday…UCI has won seven of its last eight games with its lone loss a 62-61 setback to UH on Feb. 15…the Anteaters lead the league in scoring defense, field goal percentage defense, rebounding margin, and blocks…Evan Leonard leads the team at 13.1 ppg.

#HawaiiMBB