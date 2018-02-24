Wahine softball ends road trip with victory

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—The University of Hawai’i softball team bounced back to even their record at 6-6 and snapped their four-game skid with a 6-3 win over Weber State. Heather Cameron sparked the UH offense, going 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored. Pitcher Dana Thomsen evened her record to 3-3 with a complete game win in UH’s final game of the LMU Tournament at Smith Field in Los Angeles, Calif. on Saturday morning.

For the first time this week, Hawai’i scored first, posting two runs in the top of the first. With one out,Bree Soma and Callee Heen hit singles to right. A groundout to third pushed both runners into scoring position for Rachael Turner who cleared the bases with a 2-RBI single to rightfield.

Weber State however, answered right back to take the lead 3-2 in the bottom of the first. UH’s defense got the first two outs, but then gave up a single, an RBI-double and a 2-run home run to take the lead, 3-2.

Hawai’i see-sawed back into the lead in the top of the fourth, scoring two runs to re-take the lead, 4-3.Heather Cameron led things off with a one-out triple to leftfield. It marked her first career triple for the junior catcher. Cheeks Ramos was then hit by a pitch to put runners at the corners. Pinch runner Courtney Hirukotook Ramos’ place at first, and she stole second to place both runners into scoring position. Alyssa Sojkafollowed with a sacrifice fly to rightfield to drive in Cameron and Britnee Rossi pulled an RBI-single through the rightside of the infield to score Hiruko from third to give the ‘Bows a one-run lead.

The Rainbow Wahine extended their lead in the top of the sixth. Cameron once again got things rolling with a leadoff double down the third base line. She moved to third on a Ramos single through the leftside. Sojka executed a safety squeeze bunt single to drive in Cameron from third. Rossi followed with a single to centerfield to load the bases full of ‘Bows with no outs. Danielle Garcielita then hit an RBI groundout to push Ramos across the plate for the 6-3 lead.

Hawai’i ended the game turning a L-4U double play to seal the 6-3 win over the Wildcats.

UH starter Dana Thomsen allowed three runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts in seven innings.

Weber State used three pitchers in the game. Starter H Huser took the loss, dropping her record to 1-3 overall. She gave up four runs on six hits with a strikeout in three-and-two-thirds innings of work. K Donaldson threw the next two-and-a-third innings, allowing two runs on five hits while K Bohling closed the game tossing the last frame, giving up just a hit.

Rossi led UH at the plate going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Lopez continued her hot-hitting, going 2-for-4 at the plate. She has now hit safely in 11-of-12 games this year and leads the team with 16 hits. Cameron went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored.

Next week, Hawai’i will host their first home games of the season in the Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament (Feb. 28-Mar. 4). The tourney opener between UH and No. 19 California will mark the “Grand Unveiling” of the newly renovated Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Competing in the five-day tournament will be Cal, East Carolina, Longwood, James Madison and UTEP.

