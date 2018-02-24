Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash along Farrington Hwy.

This video initially aired on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Click here for the full related story.

Honolulu police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that took the lives of two men in Makaha.

Police confirm a woman was arrested for two counts of first-degree negligent homicide, two felony counts of failure to render aid, and a misdemeanor count of failure to render aid.

Jonah Ragsdale, 21, and Daniel Mole, 23, were changing the tire of a truck along the shoulder of Farrington Highway Monday night, Feb. 19, when they were hit by a white 2013 Volkswagen Passat.

Ragsdale was pronounced dead at the scene. Mole was hospitalized in critical condition and later died.

The Passat was located roughly 30 minutes later at beach park on Lahilahi Street in Nanakuli.

Police say the woman who was arrested was found in the Passat, though not in the driver’s seat, and is the vehicle’s registered owner.

Prior to her arrest, her attorney told KHON2 she was fully cooperating in the police investigation.

