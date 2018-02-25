Community searching for solutions after body recovered in Wailuku River

Hawaii Island firefighters recovered a body this morning along the Wailuku River.

The body was spotted yesterday, but first responders could not get to it because of rough weather conditions.

The Hawaii County Fire Department said several people reported seeing a body go over the edge of Rainbow Falls yesterday afternoon.

Residents said rescues are all too common along this area.

Billie Vannatta lives near the falls and watched the recovery efforts unfold.

“I just went in the backyard and I could see the body. It was kinda stuck in a current with a bunch of sticks and logs,” Vannatta said.

HFD retrieved a female’s body. There’s no word if this is the same woman who was swept away while hiking with a man along the river last month.

“It appeared to have been submerged for some time, but [an] autopsy will give us the full story,” Matthias Kusch, Hawaii County Fire Department battalion chief said. “Per HPD, right now there are no people, [no] caucasian females, who are missing other than the woman who was lost to Piihonua Falls accident in late January.”

This is the third time in three months that a rescue helicopter has hovered over the Wailuku River in search of someone.

In November, a couple from California died after they were also swept away at Rainbow Falls.

Resident Melissa Fletcher said a lot of people just don’t realize the dangers.

“We need signs, we need better signs. We need signs that are kind of shocking to say you know here’s how many people have died right here and do you wanna be one of them?” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said she’s meeting with others in the community this week to brainstorm ideas. She’s also planning on meeting with county officials.

“We can do that. We can all get together and do that, and make sure that these deaths stop happening there,” Fletcher said.

But until that happens, first responders continue to warn of the dangers

“It’s beautiful and there’s great recreational opportunities, but you need to use common sense. It is the wild,” Kusch said.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office to be positively identified. Be sure to stay with KHON2 for updates.