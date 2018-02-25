Families of men killed in hit-and-run look to lawmakers to toughen negligent homicide sentences

Honolulu police have arrested Sierra Burns for negligent homicide and failure to render aid in Monday’s deadly hit and run in Makaha.

Burns was charged on Sunday and her bail set at $750,000. She remains in custody and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

It comes as dozens paddled out to honor the victims, 21-year-old Jonah Ragsdale and 23-year-old Daniel Mole of Waianae.

We were able to speak to Jonah’s family today and they tell us they’re so grateful for the overwhelming support they’ve received this past week. The paddle out was a special reminder of how cherished and loved Jonah and Daniel were.

Hundreds gathered at the Buffalo Big Board Surfing Classic to pay tribute to the men whose lives were taken too soon.

Jonah Ragsdale’s family tells us the moment was filled with emotion and energy.

“It was amazing the response of people that came out,” Jonah’s stepfather Stanley Aquino said.

“Everywhere he goes he touched everybody’s lives whether he is helping them pulling them out of the sand or making them laugh,” Jonah’s mother Lea Aquino said. “It reflects in today’s paddle out.”

Family say even the legend himself found a way into the water.

“Uncle Buff himself got on and he said I’m going I’m just going to be out there,” Jonah’s stepmother Sheeree Ragsdale said. “If you looked out on the beach anybody that couldn’t be in the water were holding hands along the whole beach.”

Jonah Ragsdale and Daniel Mole were changing a tire on a truck along the shoulder of Farrington Highway Monday night when they were struck by a white 2013 Volkswagen Passat.

As family and friends begin their painful recovery, they were approached by another family familiar with the pain.

“We were contacted by the Werner family this is for Kaulana who got hit in Nanakuli,” said Sheeree.

On April 24 2016 19-year-old Kaulana Werner was killed in a traffic crash right in front of his home.

Now almost two years later some lawmakers are seeking to toughen the sentences for those convicted of killing people with their vehicles.

Two bills in the House and Senate would extend prison time for negligent homicide, measures the victims’ families support.

“We just don’t want them to get a slap on the wrist for doing these sort of things because this happens way too many times and too many families have had to suffer and go through this,” Jonah’s sister Keala Ragsdale said.

“We just don’t want Jonah’s death and Daniel’s to be for nothing,” his mother Lea said.

Track legislative bills: