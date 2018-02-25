Hawaii Swish remain undefeated in ABA with victory over Akron

Web Staff Published:
Hawaii Swish

The Hawaii Swish remained undefeated with a 135-125 victory over the Akron Aviators on Sunday night at the Neal Blaisdell Center.

Despite trailing in the second quarter, the home team rallied behind a physical performance from former UNLV defensive lineman Desmond Tautofi.

The Kaimuki High School graduate scored 10 points and 7 rebounds en route to the 10 point victory.

The Swish now improve to 3-0 on the season and 7-0 dating back to last season.

Head Coach Artie Wilson and his squad will return to the court on March 3rd to face the Kansas City Soul at the Blaisdell Center.

