Singing in the Rain: Beach ‘Bows record Sunday Split as Schucht & Maglio go undefeated

The No. 5 University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team split a pair of matches on the second and final day of the Rainbow Wahine Classic at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex, falling to No. 3 UCLA and defeating No 17 Stanford by identical 3-2 scores.

A day after beating UCLA and Stanford by a combined 9-1 count, the scores were much closer on Sunday. UH swept UCLA, 5-0, on Saturday, and the Bruins avenged the loss with a tight win over the SandBows. Each team picked up a pair of straight set wins and the No. 3 flight proved the pivotal one going a full three sets. Madi Yeomans and Elise Zappia outlasted Morgan Martin and Lea Monkhouse 21-13, 15-21, 18-16 to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead.

After the match was tied, 2-2, UCLA clinched the dual at the top of the order when Megan and Nicole McNamara took down Carly Kan and Laurel Weaver, 21-18, 21-16.

In the second dual of the day versus Stanford, UH bolted out to a 2-0 lead with wins on the No. 5 and 3 courts. But Stanford responded with wins at No. 4 and No. 1. It came down to the No. 2 flight as Ka’iwi Schucht and Emily Maglio secured the UH win with a 21-17, 21-16 victory in pouring rain over Morgan Hentz and Amelia Smith. Schucht and Maglio were magnificent over the weekend, going a perfect 4-0 over the weekend.

The Rainbow Wahine, will next head to the road where they will have a another rematch with the Bruins, this time at UCLA on March 8. UH will also face LMU on the same day, before competing in the East Meets West Invitational, March 10-11 in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

UCLA 3, Hawai’I 2

1. Nicole McNamara/Megan McNamara (UCLA) def. Carly Kan/Laurel Weaver (UH), 21-18, 21-16

2. Emily Maglio/Kai’iwi Schucht (UH) def. Sarah Sponcil/Lily Justine (UCLA) 21-13, 21-13

3. Madi Yeomans/Elise Zappia (UCLA) def. Morgan Martin/Lea Monkhouse (UH) 21-13, 15-21, 18-16

4. Ari Homayun/Amy Ozee (UH) def. Megan Muret/Izzy Carey (UCLA) 21-17, 21-18

5. Mac May/Savvy Simo (UCLA) def. Paige Dreeuws/Hannah Zalopany (UH) 21-14, 21-17

Order of Finish: 5, 4, 3, 2, 1

No. 6 (Exh): Hi’ilawe Huddleston/Allyssah Fitterer def. Chanti Holroyd/Cami Sanchez (UCLA) (UH) 19-21, 21-17, 15-9

Hawai’i 3, Stanford 2

1. Kathryn Plummer/Sunny Villapando (SU) def. Carly Kan/Laurel Weaver (UH) 21-19, 21-16

2. Emily Maglio/Kai’iwi Schucht (UH) Morgan Hentz/Amelia Smith (SU) 21-17, 21-16

3. Morgan Martin/Lea Monkhouse (UH) def. Payton Chang/Catherine Raquel (SU) 21-11, 21-10

4. Kate Formico/Courtney Bowen (SU) def. Ari Homayun/Amy Ozee (UH) 18-21, 21-16, 16-14

5. Paige Dreeuws/Hannah Zalopany (UH) def. Kat Anderson/Caitlin Keefe (SU) 21-18, 21-16

Order of Finish: 5, 3, 4, 1, 2

No. 6 (Exh):Hi’ilawe Huddleston/Allyssah Fitterer (UH) def. Blake Sharp/Shannon Richardson (SU) 21-16, 21-13

UCLA 3, Stanford 2

1. Kathryn Plummer/Sunny Villapando (SU) def. Nicole McNamara/Megan McNamara (UCLA) 18-21, 21-19, 15-13

2. Sarah Sponcil/Lily Justine (UCLA) def. Morgan Hentz/Amelia Smith (SU) 21-16, 21-19

3. Madi Yeomans/Elise Zappia (UCLA) def. Payton Chang/Catherine Raquel (SU), 21-16, 21-15

4. Kate Formico/Courtney Bowen (SU) def. Megan Muret/Izzy Carey (UCLA) 17-21, 22-20, 15-8

5. Mac May /Savvy Simo (UCLA) def. Kat Anderson/Caitlin Keefe (SU) 21-13, 21-10

Order of Finish: 5, 3, 4, 2, 1

No. 6 (Exh): Chanti Holroyd/Cami Sanchez def. Blake Sharp/ Chelsea Red-Horse Mohl (SU) 21-10, 21-9