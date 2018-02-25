Flash flood warning issued for portions of Oahu, flash flood watch for Kauai and Niihau

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for portions of Oahu until 12:15 a.m.

At 9:34 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain redeveloping over the Koolaus upslope of Waikane Stream. Rainfall rates around 2 inches per hour were estimated in that area. These additional heavy rains may further aggravate existing flooding on the Waikane Stream. Kamehameha Highway remains closed in the area. Flooding is ongoing at other locations across windward Oahu, including Waiahole Valley Road and Kapaa Quarry Road.

There remains the potential for additional heavy downpours and further flash flooding problems anywhere in the warned area.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Honolulu, Hauula, Waimanalo, Kaneohe Marine Base, Hawaii Kai, Palolo, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kailua, Manoa, Maunawili, and Kaneohe.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads, and low lying areas. Move to higher ground now.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This warning may need to be extended beyond 830 PM HST if heavy rain persists.

There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Kauai and Niihau through late Sunday.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms could develop rapidly and lead to flash flooding in a short period of time. Areas that have received heavy rainfall during the past several days will be more susceptible to flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.