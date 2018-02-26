Ask a Specialist: Hypertension

Recently, the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association came out with new guidelines for hypertension.  Learn about hypertension, what it can cause and what you can do about it with Dr. Robert Hong, cardiologist and the chief of staff at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day. 
 
Join Dr. Hong for Queen’s free Speaking of Health lecture called “High Blood Pressure and the 2017 ACC AHA Guidelines.”  It’s happening this Wednesday, February 28, 2018, from 6 to 7 pm at The Queen’s Medical Center – Punchbowl.  To register, call 691-7117 or go to https://queensspeakingofhealth-highbloodpressure2018.eventbrite.com.  Can’t make the lecture?  Want to watch past lectures covering Alzheimer’s, stroke, seizures, cancer, anxiety, resilience and more?  Catch them on Queen’s YouTube channel, QMCHawaii, at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL-EO-USA1phhEdFH55AUYgAdxtXKUTntD    

