Beach Volleyball ‘Bows are making noise, ranked second in the country

To say the University of Hawaii beach volleyball team made some noise this past weekend would be a severe understatement.

After going 3-1 in their season opening on campus classic, the Rainbow Wahine climbed three spots in the latest AVCA coaches poll.

The Beach ‘Bows checked in at number two in the national rankings, serving as the highest placement for the program since April of 2015.

The tandem of Emily Maglio and Kaiwi Schucht made a national statement going 4-0 against perenial powers UCLA and Stanford.

As a whole, the weekend was a major succes for the back to back Big West Conference champions as hundreds came out to the “Lower Campus Cabana” to take in the sandy spectacle. According to senior Carly Kan, with expectations and excitement for the sport growing, so too can the decibals from the stands.

“We had the whole cowbells going and it’s loud. It can get pretty crazy. Other spots aren’t as intense and I think here when we have our home crowd it can be a really great advantage” said Kan.

The ringing of cowbells have become a staple at home matches for the Rainbow Wahine in recent years. Leading fans and players to yell “more cowbell” during matches, which is a nod to an SNL skit featuring Will Ferrell.

” I would love for more people to come. I think Volleyball has been such a special part of kind of Hawaiian culture I think. You come to the Sheriff Center and it’s packed. Men’s, Women’s it’s amazing and I’ve grown up here so I know what volleyball is to this state, so I think having this beach volleyball component added I think it’s even more exciting to just add more and more of what we already love. So having more people in the stands would be awesome, I think it is a very exciting sport to watch” added Kan.

Admission is free for all home matches and there is plenty of time to plan ahead. The next time UH plays at home with be on March 17th at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki.

Up next on the schedule is UCLA and Loyola Marymount. Those matches will take place on March 8th in Los Angeles, California.