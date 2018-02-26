‘Bows ranked second in latest AVCA Coaches Poll, Stijn & Tui earn BWC weekly honors

University of Hawai’i outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg and libero Larry Tuileta earned the Big West Conference’s Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week awards, respectively, following the Rainbow Warriors’ two-match series split of UC Irvine over the weekend.

With the series split, the ‘Bows climbed a spot to second in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

A split for @HawaiiMensVB (9-2, 1-1 BWC) moves them up a spot to No. 2 in the poll. It's the highest ranking for the Bows since the 4/13/15 poll when UH was at No. 1#HawaiiMVB hosts No. 13 @cuieagles (8-6, 3-3 MPSF) this Friday and Sunday #GoBows https://t.co/GK1xt0vHsH — Tiff (@tiffersHI) February 26, 2018

Van Tilburg, a junior from Amsterdam, Netherlands, posted a pair of 20-kill matches while averaging 6.00 kills per set in the series. He matched his career-high of 27 kills – previously set against the Anteaters in 2016 – in a four-set loss on Sunday in which he hit .458. In the series opener on Friday, he tallied 21 kills, hitting .372 in a four-set win.

For the week, van Tilburg hit an astounding .418 while also adding 12 digs, three blocks and one ace. On the year, he leads the team with a 4.52 kills per set average that ranks No. 3 nationally. He now has seven career 20-kill matches.

Tuileta, a senior from Honolulu, racked up a pair of double-digit dig totals, including a season-high 14 in the four-set win. He added 11 digs in the loss. For the week, he averaged 3.13 digs per set and tallied only two reception errors in 49 attempts (95.9%).

In his final season with the Warriors, the Punahou School graduate leads the team with a 2.15 digs per set average, which ranks third in the Big West.

The duo are UH’s first Big West Conference Player of the Week honorees. The Rainbow Warriors will host No. 13 Concordia-Irvine in a two-match series, Friday, March 2 and Sunday, March 4.