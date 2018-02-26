Cages for sale at Rumours nightclub auction



Many were disappointed when Rumours nightclub shut down last month.

Now, you can keep a piece of the popular venue forever.

Rumours is holding an auction on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Among the items up for sale: televisions, lights, speakers, even the club’s signature neon sign and dance cages.

An inspection period will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. with the auction to follow.

Cash and imprinted local checks will be accepted.

Click here for a catalog of items. More will be added at the end of the auction.

Click here for more information from McClain’s Ultimate Attic.