Doctors say too much time on smartphones, electronic devices can hurt you

Doctors say too much time on electronic devices can lead to neck and hand injuries, which are commonly referred to as “text neck.”

“We’re kind of entering this new generation of electronics. We just have to be aware of the injuries we can get from being inactive, from sitting in one position, from looking down at one position,” said Dr. Chien-Wen Tseng, an associate professor with the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine.

Whether it’s texting, swiping or scrolling on social media, smartphones and tablets have made it easier than ever to stay connected, and that’s leading to more cases of neck pain.

“We see it all the time in our clinic. People come in with a lot of neck strains, either from looking at their computers or down at their cell phones,” Tseng said.

Tseng says looking down at our electronic devices for long periods of time is more harmful than you might think.

“Usually when we’re looking at a cell phone, we’re bending in front of us, and we have our head forward, and our neck has to support all that strain,” she said. “The more chronic it is, the longer, if it’s been going on for months, it can actually take months of physical therapy for them to get better.”

Too much screen time can lead to neck and shoulder injuries, as well as headaches and bad posture.

“When I’m at home, especially when I’m just staring down or in my seat, just looking down at my phone, I can totally feel the neck pain sometimes. I’m like okay, I need to put this down and take a break,” Doug Whittingham said.

“The studies show on average, kids spend between seven hours to almost 11 hours per day on electronic media,” Tseng said.

So what can you do? Holding your phone up is one suggestion, but doctors recommend changing your habits altogether, and yes, there’s an app for that.

“There are actually apps that you can download to your cell phone that are free that will monitor how much time you spend on it, how many times you pick it up and time of the day,” Tseng said.

You can also try using your eyes to look down instead of lowering your whole head.

Doctors also say you can move your head from side to side, and using your hands to create resistance while you push your head back will engage those muscles that are being strained when you look down.