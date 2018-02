People are receiving emails on behalf of scammers claiming to be from the Federal Trade Commission.

The email claims the recipient’s phone number listed on the Do Not Call list is expiring and needs to be renewed.

In the email, the recipient is told to click on a link which takes takes them to a bogus site where they’re instructed to input their name, phone number, and address in order to renew their membership.

The FTC says registrations never expire, unless you specifically ask to be removed.

