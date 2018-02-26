Former UH star Chad Owens on a mission to motivate, returns for ‘Field of Legends’ Clinic

Five years removed from a historic season that led to being named the Canadian Football League’s Most Outstanding Player, former University of Hawaii All-American Chad Owens is gearing up for his 14th season of pro football.

The 35-year old Roosevelt graduate will enter training camp in May for his second season with Saskatchewan, as he looks to bounce back from an injury plagued debut with the team.

Owens played in just three of the team’s 18 games, but made his presence felt when healthy, hauling in 17 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown.

In his nine years in the CFL, Owens has 6,217 receiving yards to go with 10,309 return yards and 37 total touchdowns.

Prior to adding to his Hall of Fame resume in Canada, Owens is back in the islands for the 8th annual Barefoot League Field of Legends Clinic which is scheduled for Saturday, March 3rd at Aloha Stadium.

Leading up to the football clinic, Owens has been visiting with prep football teams from across the island providing motivational messages.

Last week, he paid a visit to Kaiser High School, as the Cougars will return in 2018 after cutting their 2017 season short over safety concerns.

Owens, told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello that he feels a responsibility to his home state to motivate the next generation of student athletes from Hawaii.

“What these kids need to realize is that they have what it takes. They come from a very special place. A place that people, everyone else wants to be you. They want to be us. With the way things are today, we’re getting more looks. There’s a lot of talent coming out of these islands. You know, my job now as a veteran is any chance I get the chance to come back to instill that motivation and that sense of confidence to them, I want to do so” said Owens.

The 8th Annual Field of Legends Football Clinic is currently accepting applications.

The maximum amount of children allowed for each session is 200, so limited spots are available.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Ages 13-18 must check in from 3:00pm-3:45pm. Ages 7-12 must check in from 6:00pm-6:45pm.

For a registration application CLICK HERE