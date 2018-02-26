Hawaii athletes show aloha in Las Vegas with a haka

A group of Hawaii football players performed a stirring Haka in front of members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Prompting the department to post the video, which drew reactions from thousands of people.

Tuli Tafai, a coach for the team, says the trip to the police department was organized by one of the teams sponsors. “It’s something we wanted to do. So or team, a lot of players are from Kahuku so when we went there and we gave the officers lei and they gave us a great talk for our players.”

Tafai says the players and coached wanted to thank the first responders while also honoring the victims of the tragedy. “It just put a whole lot of things in perspective for kids to kind of take steps in life about being grateful for every opportunity they have.”

When the haka was finished, police spoke to the players about responding to the call, some telling stories of wondering whether or not they’d make it home alive.

Tafai described the bond that formed by the end of the meeting. “They gave them handshakes prior to the event ended it was big hugs.”