Injured wallaby recovers at Honolulu Zoo after surgery

A male wallaby underwent surgery Monday and is recovering at Honolulu Zoo.

Zoo veterinarian Dr. Emma Kaiser performed the surgery to remove the animal’s right eye during a process known as enucleation, which leaves the eye muscles and remaining orbital contents intact.

The wallaby was brought to Honolulu Zoo Friday evening, and doctors determined he was likely injured during a fight with another animal.

He is now in stable condition. Zoo officials say it will take some time for the wallaby to recover and the animal will not be released back into the wild.

“Although the Honolulu Zoo is not designated as a refuge for injured animals, our staff was more than willing to help this particular wallaby to ensure its survival,” said zoo director Linda Santos. “This is another example of the zoo stepping up to help an animal that was suffering and in need of some critical medical care.”

Zoo officials are looking into the long-term care of the wallaby as it completes its recovery.

Options include keeping it at Honolulu Zoo, or transporting it to another zoo where it can be well cared for.

