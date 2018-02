Beachgoers at Maui’s D.T. Fleming Beach Park were surprised to see a swan in the water Sunday.

Officials say he escaped from Hyatt Regency Maui and made his way up north.

The bird encountered trouble in the choppy surf and needed help.

Lifeguards, along with hotel staff, managed to catch the swan and carry him to safety.

Swans are quite an attraction at the Hyatt.

At one of the resort’s restaurants, Swan Court, guests can eat breakfast and watch them float by.