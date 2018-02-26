Oahu sees dramatic spike in pedestrian deaths, distractions on roads



We’re just two months into the new year and there’s already been a dramatic increase on Oahu with the number of people killed while crossing the street.

Lance Rae of Walk Wise Hawaii says there is no one reason for it, but officials have seen an increase in distracted drivers and pedestrians.

The Honolulu Police Department says the number of pedestrian fatalities for the past two months this year has reached eight.

At the same time a year ago, there was only one pedestrian fatality, and the year before that, there were three.

“So we were very, very lucky last year to see such a low, and we were hoping that would be the trend, but as you can see so for this year, we had a lot of pedestrian crashes,” said Rae.

This month alone, a crash killed 58-year-old Larry Kalani in Ewa Beach. A few days later, a 35-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing Ala Moana Boulevard.

The most recent pedestrian fatality took the lives of 21-year-old Jonah Ragsdale and 23-year-old Daniel Mole.

“As drivers, we have to always remember the minute we get into that vehicle, we have to pay attention to pedestrians, because a pedestrian, no matter whose fault it is, is not going to survive being hit by a vehicle,” Rae said. “For the past 10 years, our pedestrian fatalities across the board have been in the mid-20s.”

Experts also see another trend, and that’s the growing number of distracted drivers and pedestrians.

“I think we are much more distracted than we were 10 years ago, and if you think about it, we have our cells phones with us,” said Rae.

Rae explains there have been changes in the number of seniors getting hit by vehicles. In the past, seniors represented over 60 percent of pedestrian fatalities.

“But we saw a significant change in 2009 to 2010 where senior fatalities went down to about 33 percent,” he said.

More pedestrians 50 years old and younger have been getting hit by vehicles.

Rae tells us a good way pedestrians can stay safe is to be visible.

“Pedestrians are still getting hit the majority of the time during the dark hours when visibility is low,” he said.

For years, drivers have been restricted from using electronic devices while driving.

Recently, the city has banned pedestrians from doing the same while crossing the street.