Police chief opens up in Q&A session with students

Students at Saint Francis School got a chance to speak with Honolulu’s chief of police Monday.

Chief Susan Ballard addressed the school’s 5th through 12th graders, then answered questions.

In light of the recent school shooting in Florida, the question about guns in the classroom came up.

Ballard said she would have concerns about having armed teachers on campus.

“We want to make sure that if a teacher was armed, that they would be able to recognized a plain-clothes officer,” Ballard said. “An officer has to make a split-second decision if someone’s coming toward them, do I shoot, or do I not shoot? Remember, they go through training every year, over and over again to make these types of decisions that teachers don’t. So that would be one of my major concerns if there were armed teachers on campus.”

As for Hawaii’s gun laws, Ballard said, “I approve of pretty much everything that we have here. As far as the United States, it scares me to death for open carry or concealed carry. I know that there’s a current law that’s trying to go through the Senate and House, not ours, but the federal side, that will allow anybody who’s got a permit from any state to carry into Hawaii. And that, we’re totally against, and we don’t want that to ever happen, because we don’t know who these people are, and you don’t know who these people are. They probably haven’t gone through the stringent checks that Hawaii requires for anybody who seeks gun ownership.”

Ballard also reflected on being a woman in a male-dominated field.

“I never in a million years would have believed that I would have stood up here and been chief of police. Never. In my interview, when I first came to the department, they asked me, ‘Oh well, how high do you want to be?’ I said, ‘Well, I think maybe I want to be a captain.’ Well they were a three-male interview board, and they all laughed at me. They said, ‘Oh, yeah, a woman captain. Yeah right. Okay,'” Ballard recalled.

She also spoke of her time working as a beat officer in Waikiki during a hostage situation.

“So I walk up to the lieutenant, who was in charge of the SWAT team, and I asked him, I said, ‘What do I do? I want to do something,’ and he said, ‘Be a good girl and go get me some coffee,'” she said. “Yeah, we did have it a little bit more difficult, and hopefully we paved the way, so as the women do not have the types of issues as we did when we were coming up through the ranks.”

School officials say they invited the chief as soon as she got appointed to the position.

“It’s more to build a relationship between the police department and the student body so that they get to know one another, respect one another, so that was the original idea,” said head of school, Sister Joan of Arc Souza.