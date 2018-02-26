Serial bank robber sentenced, thought of crimes as ‘going to work’

A serial bank robber is going to prison.

In December 2016, authorities say Wallace Silva Jr. robbed 10 banks in Honolulu.

Only KHON2 was there when the 64-year-old was finally captured on Ala Moana Boulevard.

On Monday, Feb. 15, Silva was sentenced to 188 months, or more than 15 years, in prison.

In a plea agreement, Silva pleaded guilty to charges in four of the 10 robberies.

However, U.S. Attorney Kenji Price says Silva admitted to committing all 10 robberies, and will pay restitution for all of them.

Prosecutors say Silva robbed First Hawaiian Bank, Bank of Hawaii, and American Savings Bank of a total of about $32,000.

The court ordered Silva to pay restitution in the amounts of $1,990 to First Hawaiian Bank, $8,480 to Bank of Hawaii, and $20,281 to American Savings Bank.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Silva had already been convicted of multiple bank robberies, and was last released from prison in August 2016, four months before his latest crime spree.

Silva admitted during the sentencing that he viewed committing a bank robbery as “going to work.”