Woman critically injured in early-morning pedestrian crash in Kalihi

A woman was critically injured and a driver arrested following an early morning pedestrian crash in Kalihi.

It happened at around 5:20 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Kalihi Street and Dillingham Boulevard.

Police say a 58-year-old man driving a 1998 Mitsubishi Montero made a left-hand turn from Kalihi Street onto Dillingham Boulevard when he hit a 57-year-old woman in a marked crosswalk.

The woman was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police do not believe speed, drugs, or alcohol were factors in the crash.

“We have witnesses in the area who said that the vehicle did come from a stop at the intersection to make the left-hand turn,” said Lt. Ben Moszkowicz, Honolulu Police Department. “If anything, the factor that we’re looking at now is just inattention of the driver. We suspect that he probably just didn’t see the pedestrian in the crosswalk.”

The driver was arrested for first-degree negligent injury and driving without a license. He was released pending further investigation.

Moszkowicz also noted that a streetlight directly over the crosswalk was out, and that crosswalk lines were faded.

“I’m not sure if (the streetlight) was out when the collision occurred or not. Some of them go on and off. At this point, we’re not sure about that,” Moszkowicz said. “The crosswalk here is not very well-defined, broadly white-striped crosswalk like some of them are. Looks like this one’s been driven over quite a bit.”

Moszkowicz emphasized that at any intersection, “whether it’s a marked crosswalk or not, cars have a duty to stop to make sure if there are any pedestrians, that they are allowed to cross the street safely before proceeding through the intersection.”