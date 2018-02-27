Akamai Learning: Study Hacks for College Students

It’s not easy being a college student, but there are ways you can make your life easier when cramming for exams. Argosy University Hawaii put together in this week’s Akamai Learning segment.

First, say it out loud! You’re much more likely to remember something if you speak it out loud instead of simply reading it over and over. It especially helps when reading a lot of text.

Also, study in chunks. Studying for a short period of time — say 30 to 50 minutes — with a short 10-minute break in between is an effective way to retain information.

You should also try setting the mood. White noise is proven to help with concentration and focus. You can do so by downloading a white noise app to try it out. Also try turning on the lights to help your brain focus and remove external distractions, such as putting your phone on do not disturb.

Another great tip is to use flashcards! They’re portable so you can pull them out when you have a free moment here and there. Try writing in red ink and on yellow paper, the contrast has been said to increase memorization.