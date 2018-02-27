Argosy University Scholarship Winner: Aulii Mafi

Congratulations to Aulii Mafi, the first winner of the Argosy University’s monthly scholarship contest! A prize worth $10,000!

She’s a Kamehameha Schools Kapalama graduate, and was a former Chaminade University student.

Aulii has been a tutor and mentor to local high school students for the past eight years, and says she wants to go back to college to get her master’s degree so she can be an example for them!

She also has been a care provider for her husband, who suffered two strokes.

Aulii wants to finish her degree in marriage and family therapy and hopes to help native Hawaiian families improve the way they communicate with each other.

Remember, this is monthly scholarship giveaway, so if you, or know someone, who wants to go to college, fill out the contest nomination form my clicking here.