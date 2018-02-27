Former state senator Hee announces run for governor

Published: Updated:

Another candidate has thrown his hat in the ring for governor.

Clayton Hee announced his candidacy Tuesday.

The former state senator says one of the reasons he decided to run is to create a better Hawaii.

“I concluded, based on present candidates, not much will change in government. It’s the same old, same old (with) nothing to suggest things will be different,” he said. “If I’m lucky and fortunate enough to get in, there would be several things I would do differently.”

Hee says as governor, he would work to legalize recreational marijuana and introduce a multistate lottery to Hawaii.

Hee says both initiatives would bring much-needed revenue into the state without raising taxes.

Other candidates include current Gov. David Ige and U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa.

