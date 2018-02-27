Hawaii teen competes on ‘MasterChef Junior’



A new season of “MasterChef Junior” premieres March 2 on KHON2.

This time, the show will feature a contestant from Hawaii.

Sophia Stark, 13, couldn’t reveal how she did, but she did tell us how she got on the show.

“My audition tape, we had to send in a 10-minute tape of me doing lots of stuff, looking at random interviews, and yeah, I just basically had to show them how I was as a kid, and just show them my personality,” she said.

As for filming the show, “It was so exciting. All the other kids were so nice, and we really had some great friendships, and all the judges are just amazing,” Stark said.

Despite his reputation, Stark says host Gordon Ramsay is “really, really nice.”

“He’s really supportive. He encourages you to just be a kid, and just to do the best you can,” she said.

Stark says she started cooking at around 5 years old, “because I saw my Mom and Dad do lots of stuff in the kitchen and I thought, oh, this would be really cool.”

Stark whipped up a strawberry-blueberry trifle on Wake Up 2day Take2.

Her advice to other kids: “Just keep trying and ask your relatives, your friends and family for help, and don’t be afraid to fail and make mistakes, because you always learn from your mistakes.”

You can watch Stark in action in the two-hour premiere this Friday at 7 p.m. on KHON2.