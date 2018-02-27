Is pet insurance worth the investment?

If you have a pet, you know keeping them healthy isn’t cheap, and emergency visits can get very costly very quickly.

But what if you have pet insurance? Is it worth the investment?

Pet insurance can save a whole lot of money and grief, assuming you purchase the right plan.

For Tami Sederquist, Mack is no different from her son when it comes to looking after their health.

“He’s another member of our family, and we have homeowners insurance, health insurance, and he’s a member of her family, so he needs to have insurance too,” she said.

What wasn’t so easy for Sederquist was deciding which policy to go with, as there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all plan.

“You just need to do your research,” she said. “As with every other insurance policy, you have to do your research. They’re all different. They’re all going to ask different questions, and you pick which one’s right for you at the time.”

If you’re considering pet insurance, there are two primary questions to consider: Do you want something that’s just going to cover basic wellness, meaning visits, shots, annual check-ups and some medications? Or are you looking for something that will be there in the event of a potentially very costly, unforeseen accident or emergency?

Dr. Candice Denham of the Kailua Animal Clinic says patients ask about pet insurance all the time.

She says if you have cash available in the event of an emergency, that’s great, but for most patients, a smaller monthly premium, usually in the $30 to $40 range, is more manageable.

“We ask people to make sure that they research the insurance company and the policy as well to find them one that best fits their needs,” Denham said.

Denham says something else you need to carefully consider are health issues that might be associated with your specific breed.

“Especially in the younger animal. If you can avoid having pre-existing conditions, the policies cover a lot more,” she said. “Most incidents that happen, happen with younger patients in terms of unexpected drama. In older patients, it’s more chronic illnesses, such cancer, diabetes, that type of thing.”

Having seen most every type of case over the years, Denham knows veterinary costs can add up quickly. She says last thing she ever wants to see is a pet owner having to make to make a critical decision based on finances.

“It is heartbreaking and unfortunately, there are circumstances like that where there are limitations,” she said. “We try provide the best care for each patient and give them options.”

Sederquist says her insurance policy, as well as the one she’s purchased for his older brother, Cosmo, has not only proven to be a good investment, but ensures peace of mind.

“Forty dollars a month takes care of that. We’re all better for it,” she said. “My children don’t have to have a heartbreak that they could possibly have. I want to help out with that.”

With pet insurance, you still have to pay the veterinarian in advance and then file a claim with the insurance company to receive reimbursement.