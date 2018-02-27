Lanakila Meals on Wheels volunteer seeks help after car stolen during delivery



A volunteer delivering meals for the Lanakila Meals on Wheels program became the target of a car theft Tuesday morning in Kunia.

Olaf Schoknecht, 71, tells us he parked his vehicle in front of a client’s driveway.

“It was a new customer I haven’t been to,” said Schoknecht.

He left the engine running, thinking it was just going to be another quick delivery.

“The window was open, and I called in ‘Meals on Wheels,'” said Schoknecht. “He said, ‘Wait a minute, I’m in a wheelchair. I need to get there.’ So I said okay, so I waited on the side of the house.”

Less than 10 minutes passed, but Schoknecht said when he “got to the front of the house, I see him (the suspect) already in the car, gunning the engine. I said, ‘Hey, wait. Wait.’ Nothing. Gone.”

Schoknecht said he saw the suspect walking around the area moments before. He describes the suspect to be 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, and was wearing a hoodie and black pants.

“I got suspicious a little bit, only because he walked, he walked up and came back,” said Schoknecht, “I know I should have turned off my car, take the key with me, but it’s like going from here to the door and back. Who would think that someone would jump in your car and take it?”

Schoknecht was on his fourth delivery and had seven more to go. These meals give each client a weeks worth of food.

“He’s not only hurting me, he’s hurting the people that didn’t get their meals,” he said.

Lanakila Meals on Wheels had to quickly find another volunteer to continue the rest of the route.

“It is so important for the kupuna that are relying on the program for their meals that we make sure, even when emergencies happen, that we can get out there and provide the service,” said Lanakila Meals on Wheels director Lori Lau.

Despite this setback, Schoknecht says quitting is not an option.

“As long as I have transportation, I will keep on doing it,” he said. “It’s not the people’s fault or anything. I’ll try to deliver these meals, I will.”

Schoknecht is asking the public to be on the look out for his 2004 black Chrysler Pacifica.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.