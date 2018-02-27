Lieutenant governor candidates take part in Hawaii Pacific University forum

Candidates for Hawaii’s next lieutenant governor are speaking at a forum Wednesday night.

The event is hosted by Hawaii Pacific University, and will be moderated by department chair and professor John Hart.

“We envision the forums as a way for the candidates to help introduce yourselves to the state’s voters and to provide them with as much information as possible in making their choices,” Hart said.

State Sen. Josh Green, Sen. Jill Tokuda, and Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. are expected to participate.

The forum will feature opening and closing statements from each candidate with a question-and-answer period in between.

Each candidate will answer the same question in a rotating order.

The forum will begin at 5:30 p.m. Watch it live on KHON2’s Facebook page.