Maui Mayor delivers his state of the county address

Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa gave his state of the county address on Tuesday. He said the county is financially stable, environmentally secure, and tourism is booming.

“We are economically resilient. Recessions come and go and still our visitor based economy comes roaring back. Once again we have had another record breaking year for tourism and our latest unemployment numbers are below 2 percent,” said Arakawa.

The mayor also highlighted some of his administration’s priorities: including improving the infrastructure, protecting the shorelines, expanding sustainable agriculture, creating more affordable housing, and reducing homelessness.