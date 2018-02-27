Maui Mayor delivers his state of the county address

By Published: Updated:

Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa gave his state of the county address on Tuesday. He said the county is financially stable, environmentally secure, and tourism is booming.

“We are economically resilient. Recessions come and go and still our visitor based economy comes roaring back. Once again we have had another record breaking year for tourism and our latest unemployment numbers are below 2 percent,” said Arakawa.

The mayor also highlighted some of his administration’s priorities: including improving the infrastructure, protecting the shorelines, expanding sustainable agriculture, creating more affordable housing, and reducing homelessness.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s