Popular footwear company looks to sponsor local lifeguards

Related Coverage Mayor signs bill into law allowing sponsorships of city parks, facilities



A popular footwear company wants to donate tens of thousands of dollars to the city, but it’s asking for something in return.

Olukai wants to donate 760 pairs of footwear to Honolulu’s lifeguards. The gift is worth more than $63,000.

In return, the company wants the city to enter into a sponsorship agreement that would allow it to say Ocean Safety lifeguards are an official product team, and use videos and photos for its own promotional use.

In May 2017, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed a bill into law that allows sponsorships for city facilities and parks, programs, equipment, and more.

“We’re still trying to figure that out. I wrote (the bill) so that people cannot use logos on city property, but if an event or other things are sponsored by certain organizations, we will be open to say sponsored by,” said councilwoman Kymberly Pine.

“I think it’s great, and I know it’s new territory for us, but we’ve really got to to think about the local person and how they’re suffering to live here, and so we have to find ways where we can still keep our culture and traditions, but improve the city in the ways that the taxpayer deserves,” she added.

Gifts that are worth more than $2,500 need to be approved by the city council.