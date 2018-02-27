Side Street Inn owner Colin Nishida dies

A longtime local restaurateur known for his “gourmet comfort food” has died.

Colin Nishida died on Sunday, Feb. 25. He was 61 years old.

Nishida opened Side Street Inn in 1992. The eatery quickly became popular, especially among local chefs who wanted a place of their own to hang out.

In 2010, a second location opened on Kapahulu Avenue, called Side Street Inn on Da Strip.

A family statement issued Tuesday, Feb. 27, said: “While we sincerely appreciate the many heartfelt condolences we have received, we ask that you respect the privacy of Colin’s staff, friends and family during this difficult time.”

Nishida received many accolades during his four decades in the Honolulu restaurant industry.

He was most recently named the 2018 Restaurateur of the Year by Honolulu Magazine for his steadfast commitment to providing top-notch food, service, and innovation.

