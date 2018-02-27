State champion Arceneaux headlines All-Star senior classic

The HHSAA state basketball tournaments may have ended the high school postseason earlier this month, but the biggest stars of the season will get to lace it up one more time in Hawai’i.

Saturday night at the Blaisdell Arena the 5th annual Hawai’i high school senior All-Star Classic will take place, featuring the top seniors in the state in both boys and girls hoops.

Among the talent on the court will be Punahou guard Cole Arceneaux, who led the Buff ‘n Blue to capture the boys Division I Koa Trophy ten days ago.

“It’s going to be fun because I get to play with all of the guys in the ILH and I traveled with some of them, and they’re awesome guys.” Arceneaux said.

“Playing against them, battling against them, we talk trash but being on the same team is going to be fun.”

Cole’s father is former Saint Louis state championship quarterback and coach, and University of Utah star quarterback Darnell Arceneaux.

The All-Star Classic will be a part of a triple header at the Blaisdell Saturday. The girls game tips off at 3:00 pm, with the boys game following shortly after. The ABA’s Hawai’i Swish will host Kansas City in the night cap.

For Swish tickets CLICK HERE // PROMOTION: 2 chidren (12 & under) free admission when wearing their youth team jersey, when accompanied by general admission paid adult.

2018 HAWAII SENIOR ALL STAR CLASSIC ROSTERS:

March 3rd, 2018 at Blaisdell Arena

Girls game: Tip-off 3pm, Boys game to follow

OIA BOYS

*CALEB CASINAS MOANALUA

*CAMRON HENRY MILILANI

*TOLU SMITH KAHUKU

*ZOAR NEDD KAPOLEI

*JAYMIN KHANSMITH KAISER

*JAYDEN WYATT NANIKULI

*CALAB CORPENING MCKINLEY

*SAIGE PULU MOANALUA

*KYLE MORAGA MCKINLEY

*ANDREW KEAENEY KALAHEO

COACH:* GARY ELLISON KAPOLEI

ILH BOYS

*KAMEREN VICTORINO KATO

KAMEHAMEHA

*ZAYNE CHONG PUNAHOU

*KOBE YOUNG KAMEHAMEHA

*ISIAH GELACIO MARYKNOLL

*LELE KAWAIAEA KAMEHAMEHA

*JAYLEN CAIN MARYKNOLL

*COLE ARCENEAUX PUNAHOU

*MICAH MITCHELL HBA

*JAYLEN SMITH SAINT LOUIS

*JORDAN PEREZ MARYKNOLL

COACH: *KELLY MARYKNOLL

OIA GIRLS

*GIEANI BALINO CAMPBELL

*CHERILYN MOLINA KONAWAENA

*BRAEANNA ESTABILLO LAHAINALUNA

*MAKAYLA TABLIT KONOWAENA

*SUNSHINE VENCENTE ROOSEVELT

*DELYLAH SANERIVI MOANALUA

*LOGAN LUKE KALANI

*KAYLIE ESPINAS KALANI

*ASHLEY PERALTA KAMAHAMEHA MAUI

*ALEXIS CORREA KAPOLEI

Coach: *CHI MOK

ILH GIRLS

*JEWEL PAALUHI-CAULK KAMEHAMEHA

*RHIANNE OMORI MARYKNOLL

*KELLI OKAMURA IOLANI

*DAKOTA VIENA MARYKNOLL

*BELLA CRAVENS MARYKNOLL

*MOE NOTOA MARYKNOLL

*CHAYSE MILNE MARYKNOLL

*KIANA VIERRA KAMEHAMEHA

*NATALIE BRANDER CALVARY CHAPEL

*TANISHA ELBOURNE PUNAHOU

COACH:*CHICO FURTADO