UH men’s basketball hits the road to end regular season

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team plays its final two Big West regular-season games on the road beginning with a matchup against UC Davis on Thursday, March 1. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. HT.

Hawai’i currently sits in a tie for fifth in the Big West standings with Long Beach State. The Rainbow Warriors can finish no higher than a tie for fourth and no lower than sixth by the end of the regular-season.

The Aggies, meanwhile, can capture at least a share of the Big West title with a pair of wins this week. In the first meeting in Honolulu on Jan. 20, Hawai’i defeated the Aggies, 77-72.

UH is 3-3 in Big West road games this year. The ‘Bows picked up a sweep in its last road trip and won three straight games overall before falling at home in its last contest, 66-57, to front-running UC Irvine.

Following its game vs. UC Davis, the ‘Bows will travel south and conclude the regular-season schedule at Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, March 3.

Game 28

Who: Hawai’i (16-11, 7-7 Big West) at UC Davis (19-9, 10-4 Big West)

When: Thursday, March 1, 2018

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. HT

Where: The Pavilion (8,000) – Davis, Calif.

Television: None

Streaming Video: BigWest.tv

Radio: ESPN 1420 AM with Bobby Curran. Neighbor islands can listen live on KNUI on Maui, KPUA on the Big Island, KTOH on Kaua’i, and KNWJ in Pago Pago, American Samoa.

Audio Webcast: ESPN1420am.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his third season at UH (58-33). Jim Les is in his seventh season at UC Davis (106-113).

Series Information: UH leads, 7-5.

About UC Davis: The Aggies currently sit in a tie for second in the Big West standings, a half game behind first-place UC Irvine…the Aggies have won three straight games including a 64-63 home win over UC Irvine following T.J.. Shorts game-winning bucket as time expired…Shorts is averaging 14.8 ppg and 4.3 rpg…UCD is 9-2 at home this year.

