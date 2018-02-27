‘We took every precaution we could’: Makaha hit-and-run survivor speaks out



A third victim in last week’s tragic hit-and-run is speaking out.

Dustin Rosario was helping his friends, Jonah Ragsdale, 21, and Daniel Mole, 23, change a tire on the side of Farrington Highway on Feb. 19.

Rosario told KHON2 the next thing he remembers, the three of them were hit by a speeding car.

“It all happened so fast,” he said. “Jonah and Daniel was to my right. We flew, maybe, 12 to 15 feet from where we were.”

“The car never stopped?” KHON2 asked.

“Never stopped. No tires screeching, nothing,” Rosario replied.

Ragsdale was pronounced dead at the scene, while Mole died at the hospital.

“We took every precaution we could,” Rosario said. “We had five cars there with their hazard lights on. We had three cones spread out, splitting the lane to give us more space than we needed. … She still hit us. Didn’t manage to hit any cars, but hit all people.”

One week later, the 20-year-old is struggling with the loss of his friends, and now, sharp chest pains.

“I’m just disgusted,” Rosario said. “Two really good people gone way too soon. Nobody deserves to lose their life that way.”

Sierra Burns, 21, was charged with two counts of first-degree negligent homicide, two felony counts of accidents involving death or serious bodily injury, and a misdemeanor count of accidents involving bodily injury.

Court records show multiple speeding tickets and a 2016 DUI case tossed out due to “court congestion,” something Rosario is not okay with.

“That would have saved two people’s lives,” he said.

Rosario says he didn’t see the driver, but he has a message: “There was more than enough distance and time for you to realize that’s people on the side of the road, and to slow down. We wasn’t on no sharp bend where you couldn’t see it. There was a long distance for us to be seen.”

Burns’ attorney declined to comment.