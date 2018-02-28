Costly error keeps hundreds of Hawaii inmates on the mainland

A major construction delay at Halawa Correctional Facility will keep hundreds of Hawaii inmates on the mainland, and cost millions of our tax dollars.

A $10 million project to replace the electronic locking system at the state’s largest prison was supposed to done last December.

But according the state, it will take another year to finish because a specialty subcontractor couldn’t perform the job.

That extra time will cost another $6.7 million, and that has nothing to do with the renovations.

The money is needed to house the 246 inmates that had to be relocated to Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona while the work was being done.

For them to stay through December, it will cost the state about $27,000 per inmate.

Requests for additional funding were submitted as follows:

Emergency Appropriation for FY 2018 (6 months): January 2018 – June 2018 ($3,361,139)

SUP19 Budget Request (3 months): July 2018 – September 2018 ($1,704,404)

Governor’s Message Item (3 months in FY 2019): October 2018 – December 2018 ($1,704,404)

While lawmakers will have to approve the added costs, it’s unlikely that they’ll deny the funding requests, since there’s no other facility in Hawaii that can take in the inmates.