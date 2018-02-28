Deadline approaches for restaurant chains to add calorie counts on menus

A deadline is coming up for restaurant chains to post calorie information on menus.

It’s supposed to make it easier for people counting calories.

Some have already started doing it, and you might not like what you see.

Customers at L&L Hawaiian Barbecue can see those numbers in full view, and there are some eye-opening options.

The truth hurts for some when finding out that a mini plate of beef curry is 600 to 800 calories.

“I thought it was less than that,” said customer Ingy Eltawil.

“So is it a good idea to have these posted up in general?” KHON2 asked.

“Hmmm, no,” Eltawil said.

It’s all in plain sight at the digital menu board. The biggest culprit is the chicken katsu curry plate, which contains up to 1,970 calories.

Keep in mind, the recommended intake for the average adult is 2,000 calories for the whole day.

That’s not sitting well with another customer who ordered the mini-plate version.

“That’s surprising, yeah,” said customer Omar Elkerdany. “I’m still going to enjoy it. It’s my first day in Hawaii, so yeah.”

L&L’s chief operating officer Bryan Andaya says the highest number for each menu item is actually when you order the entree with french fries.

“The highest would be the meat with all french fries, because we allow you to substitute french fries for the rice and the mac salad,” Andaya said.

The best way to avoid the calorie busters is to stay away from the fried items, cut down on the rice, and substitute a tossed salad for the mac salad.

A tossed salad is 50 calories, a scoop of white rice is 150 calories, mac salad is 350 calories, and the fries are 460 calories.

So you can still get a light lunch by making the right choices.

“You have to get over that hump. You have to get over the person in front of you that’s getting that chicken katsu and you might be tempted,” Andaya said.

Federal law requires all restaurant chains with more than 20 locations to have the calories posted on their menus by May of this year.

So like it or not, we will see more of them.