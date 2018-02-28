Fallen trees reported with wind advisory in effect across the state

Wednesday’s strong winds led to fallen trees around the island and the closure of a city facility.

The Department of Parks and Recreation says two ironwood trees fell at Kailua Beach Park.

A large portion of an opiuma tree fell at Kaiaka Bay Beach Park near the soccer field, though it is not blocking any paths or park facilities.

Two kiawe trees fell near the Diamond Head tennis courts at Kapiolani Park. One fell onto a light pole.

No one was hurt in any of these incidents, officials say.

A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday. Expect 15 to 35 mph winds with localized gusts over 50 mph.

Forecasters warn recent wet conditions have made trees and other vegetation more unstable, which means they’re more susceptible to falling in windy conditions.

Strong winds prompted the city to close Wahiawa Botanical Garden.

On-site botanical garden staff reported increasing wind speeds throughout the morning and hazardous conditions, but no damage.

Staff will reassess the conditions Thursday morning to determine whether it is safe to reopen.

The 27-acre garden is normally open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.