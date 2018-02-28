Former nurse claiming retaliation wins lawsuit against Queen’s Medical Center



A Hawaii woman stands to receive millions of dollars from her former employer, Queen’s Medical Center.

Ellen Harris was a registered nurse in the center’s medical intensive care unit from 2006 to 2011.

She claims she was subjected to ongoing racial discrimination and harassment.

Harris filed a lawsuit in 2013, and a jury ruled in her favor late Wednesday afternoon.

Harris says she encountered harassment, bullying, and unfair treatment from several coworkers, which she says started after she reported unsafe and potentially life-threatening patient treatment and conditions in the unit.

Harris claims coworkers refused to follow her directions and would refuse to help her patients in critical distress.

She says she also received racist anonymous letters at work.

“It’s very stressful,” Harris said. “To be honest, the biggest thing for me is someone outside of our team saying this is wrong, and that was the hardest thing for me going through that is no one saying that it was wrong. No one said this is not acceptable. No one said this is something that is not going to be tolerated. To hear a Hawaii jury say it was wrong, that meant a lot to me, more than anything. That meant a lot to me.”

A jury awarded Harris $630,000 in general damages and $3.2 million in punitive damages.

She asked for an apology from Queen’s, and says she did not get it.

The Queens Health Systems said in a statement, “We are very disappointed in today’s verdict and will be filing an appeal. Because this is pending litigation, we will not comment further.”