Here’s your chance to ride a Biki for free.

Honolulu’s bikeshare program is offering free rides for new users on Sunday, March 4.

All new Biki riders can redeem one free, 30 minute ride to and from any of the 100 Biki stops located from Downtown to Diamond Head.

All you have to do is download the Biki app on your mobile phone, purchase a single ride (up to 30-minutes) and enter the promotion code: BIKI4K.

For more information, log onto https://gobiki.org/promotions/