House committees advance bill to allow medically assisted suicide

Lawmakers are one step closer to making medically assisted suicide legal in Hawaii.

The “Our Care, Our Choice” bill passed with overwhelming support from two key committees Wednesday afternoon.

“To pass a compassionate bill like this is pretty historic,” said state Rep. John Mizuno, chairman of the House Committee on Health and Human Services.

The measure would give an adult with a terminal illness and only six months to live the choice to take lethal prescription medication.

“The only time we got this close was back in 2002,” Mizuno said, “and on the Senate side, they lost it by three votes.”

Now, 16 years later, he says lawmakers have worked diligently, hoping for a different outcome.

“We made sure we had a number of safeguards to ensure the passage of this bill, and that’s what we did, and that’s why it was different this time,” Mizuno said

Those safeguards include three amendments, one of which stipulates that the patient must administer the medication themselves.

“That’s a big one and I’ll explain why,” Mizuno said. “Because if it’s not, the doctor or the healthcare provider could be charged with manslaughter. They’re aiding someone in dying, and even if you call it aid-in-dying, the law could consider that manslaughter. Because of that, we needed to change the language to make sure that it’s self-administered.”

The second amendment to the bill included removing nurses from the equation.

“The bill actually had APRNs, (advanced practice registered) nurses, who could prescribe medication,” Mizuno said. “It was initially in this bill, and we had a lot of concerns about nurses prescribing a lethal dose, so we had to take them out. You look at the other laws, they don’t have nurses in them either.”

Mizuno said the third amendment is one that is unique to Hawaii.

“We’re the only state to do this, to have a counseling segment,” he said. “So that is a mandatory counseling segment that the patient needs to get through to make sure he or she is of sound mind.”

Mizuno says the bill will be heard on the House floor Tuesday, March 6. It needs a majority vote to pass.

If it passes, it still has several more steps to go through before it becomes law.

“If it does come to fruition, and the House passes it on a House floor vote,” Mizuno explained, “and next week, if the Senate hears it and passes it, it goes to the governor. We’ll be the seventh state in the nation with a law like this.”

Being a part of making this bill happen is important to Mizuno, because he feels people have the right to choose.

“We already have separation of church and state,” Mizuno said. “We need to have separation of government and a person’s choice to determine how they want to treat their anatomy. If they only have six months left to live and they’re in excruciating, unbearable pain, who is it for government to tell them what to do?”