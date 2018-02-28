HPU’s Takatsuka named Pacific West Conference Coach of the Year

Hawai‘i Pacific University placed four players on the 2018 All-PacWest Conference Team led by forward Jessi Reeves, and head coach Reid Takatsuka was honored as the PacWest Conference Coach of the Year as the conference office announced the team on Wednesday.

It’s the third time in seven seasons that Takatuska has been selected the Coach of the Year. He led the No. 22 Sharks to a 2018 PacWest Conference Co-Championship with a 24-3 campaign and an 18-2 conference mark after being picked fourth in the conference preseason poll. It’s HPU’s third conference championship (2010, 2015 and 2018) and the second under Takatuska. The Sharks are the number two seed in the PacWest Conference Tournament this week in Riverside, Calif.

Reeves was named to All-PacWest First Team, while guards Janessa Manzano, Samantha Lambrigtsen and forward Alysha Marcucci were honored on the All-PacWest Third Team. All four averaged better than 11.5 points a game.

Reeves, a 5-11 senior forward from Coffs Harbour, Australia/John Paul, led the Sharks by scoring 12.3 points and grabbing 7.5 rebounds a game. She was 11th in the PacWest in boardwork. She shot 49.6 percent from the floor and blocked 12 shots this season. Reeves led the team with 1.3 steals a game, to go with 2.1 assists a contest. She scored 22 points at Simon Fraser and 20 at California Baptist with eight double-doubles on the season. She was a PacWest Conference Defender of the Week once this season.

Manzano, a 5-8 junior guard from San Francisco/St. Ignatius, averaged 11.9 points with 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. A 3-point bomber, she ranks second in the PacWest and NCAA Division II with her 49.6 3-point field goal percentage. She is third in the PacWest and 51st nationally in 3-point field goals per game with 2.44 an outing. Manzano broke the HPU record with seven 3-pointers in a game against Academy of Art in February. Mazano is shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 82.6 percent from the free throw line.

Marcucci, a 5-11 freshman forward from Melbourne, Australia/Marist-Sion, is second on the Sharks in scoring with 12.1 points a game to go with 4.5 rebounds. She is shooting 42.6 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from the 3-point arc, sixth in the PacWest. She is fifth in the league with 2.08 3-pointers per game. As a freshman she recorded three 20-point games with a high of 21 at Notre Dame de Namur. Marcucci had joined a tie for the school record with six 3-pointers in a game against Montana State Billings that was later broken by Manzano.

Lambrigtsen, a 5-6 junior guard from Oregon, Ill./Oregon HS, was an injury redshirt last season after transferring from Loyola (Ill.). She averaged 11.6 points with 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals. She posted three 20-point games with a high of 21 at Biola. Lambrigtsen shot 45.7 percent from the floor, 36.2 percent from the 3-point arc and 71.7 percent from the free throw line.

Joining Takatsuka with PacWest Special Awards are Co-Players of the Year Natalie Diaz of Dominican and Roya Rustamzada of Point Loma. Rustamzada was also the Defender of the Year, with Azusa Pacific’s Savanna Hanson as Newcomer of the Year and Concordia-Irvine’s Michaela Vanderklugt the Freshman of the Year.

Along with Reeves, Diaz and Rustamzada on the All-PacWest First Team are Azusa Pacific’s Abbigail Goodsell, California Baptist’s Tori Mitchell and Biola’s DeMoria White.

The No. 22 Sharks play again on Friday in the semifinals of the PacWest Conference Tournament. HPU faces the winner of Thursday’s game between third-seeded Cal Baptist and sixth-seeded Dominican (Calif.) at 10:30 a.m. HST (12:30 p.m. PST) at the new CBU Event Center. The winner advances to the PacWest Tournament Championship game at Noon HST (2 p.m. PST) on Saturday.

2017-18 ALL-PACWEST WOMEN’S BASKETBALL AWARDS Player of the Year Natalie Diaz Dominican Roya Rustamzada Point Loma Defender of the Year Roya Rustamzada Point Loma Newcomer of the Year Savanna Hanson Azusa Pacific Freshman of the Year Michaela Vanderklugt Concordia Coach of the Year Reid Takatsuka Hawai’i Pacific

2017-18 ALL-PACWEST WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM Name School Pos. Yr. Hometown/Previous School FIRST TEAM Natalie Diaz Dominican G Jr. Soquel, Calif./Soquel Abbigail Goodsell * Azusa Pacific G Sr. Yorba Linda, Calif./Orange Lutheran Tori Mitchell California Baptist C Sr. Riverside, Calif./Riverside CC Jessi Reeves Hawai’i Pacific F Sr. Coffs Harbour, Australia/John Paul College Roya Rustamzada ** Point Loma F Sr. Temecula, Calif./Great Oak DeMoria White Biola G Sr. Inglewood, Calif./St. Bernard’s SECOND TEAM Destiny Castro * Chaminade G So. Talofofo, Guam/Notre Dame HS Savanna Hanson Azusa Pacific G So. Edmonds, Wash./Kings Sandra Ikeora Dominican F Sr. Valencia, Calif./Valencia Gabrielle Kaiser Azusa Pacific F Sr. Mission Viejo, Calif./Mission Viejo Zoe March Azusa Pacific G So. Reedley, Calif./Immanuel Pre’Franz Dominick Academy of Art F Sr.-RS Deridder, La./Kilgore College THIRD TEAM Bree Alvarez Fresno Pacific G Jr.-RS Lemoore, Calif./Lemoore Samantha Lambrigsten Hawai’i Pacific G Jr.-RS Oregon, Ill./Oregon HS Janessa Manzano Hawai’i Pacific G Jr. San Francisco/St. Ignatius Alysha Marcucci Hawai’i Pacific F Fr. Melbourne, Australia/Marist-Sion Jerusha Paine ** Notre Dame de Namur F Jr. Portland, Ore./Central Catholic Michaela Vanderklugt Concordia C Fr. Concord, Calif./Carondelet

Honorable Mention: Jazzlynn Brewster (Academy of Art), Marissa Caballero * (Notre Dame de Namur), Allie Navarette (Hawai’i Hilo), Lexy Ram (California Baptist), Montana Walter * (Concordia)

* – Previous All-PacWest selection