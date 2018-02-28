Lawmakers consider conducting Hawaii’s elections entirely by mail

Related Coverage Elections commission discusses all-mail-in voting system

Are Hawaii voters ready to cast their votes by mail only? Some lawmakers think so.

It’s a measure that’s been proposed and election officials have a strong argument for it.

Chief election officer Scott Nago says the numbers show more people are not heading to the polls anymore.

Voting by mail would also save the state money.

We learned that 62 percent voted absentee during the 2016 primary. For the general election, absentee votes made up 54 percent.

Officials say since many are not voting on Election Day, it’s getting harder to recruit people to work. They need about 4,000 poll workers for the state.

“You are basically opening up a polling place for a minority of voters to come in,” said Nago.

But is Hawaii ready to make that switch? In 2016, Always Investigating reported more than a thousand absentee ballots mailed in for the general election were not counted.

When Gina Mangieri looked into ballot irregularities, she found out several hundred ballots were invalidated over missing or mismatched signatures.

“It’s usually not valid because of a particular reason, not just because we don’t count it,” said Nago.

Nago tells us voters would be contacted by the clerk’s office if their ballot was invalid.

There’s also a tracking system in place, but if you want to make sure the county clerk’s office received your ballot, you have to call.

“The current system isn’t as automated and it would take human intervention where you would have to ask somebody to look it up,” said Nago. “We have implemented a new voter registration system, so it’s just a matter of refining the system to actually do that.”

A couple of people we asked tell us they like voting by mail and think voter turnout would be better.

“I think it’s a really great idea. I’m registered in the Kalihi district, and I had a difficult time finding the place to cast my vote last time,” said Siobhan Wisdom of Kakaako.

Still others like having both options.

“I think it could be bad because it sits in somebody’s mailbox where the mail gets lost,” said Donna Sass of Waikiki.

All four county clerk offices in the state support the measure to vote by mail.

This option would also save the state about $750,000 per election cycle.

Click here for more information on House Bill 2541.