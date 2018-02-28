Maui residents asked to report damage from recent flood

By Published:

Maui residents who suffered damage to their home or property during a flash flood event on Feb. 18 are asked to notify the county.

Individuals and businesses are asked to go online and fill out a damage assessment form for Maui Emergency Management Agency.

Click here to access the form online.

This information will ensure that the county has a complete picture of the scope of damage caused during the storm.

The data collected will allow officials to determine whether the county qualifies for any state or federal assistance, as well as to assist with flood plain mapping.

Completion of a damage assessment survey does not constitute an application for assistance. Affected parties still need to file claims with their insurance companies.

For more information, call 270-7285.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s