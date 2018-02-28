Performing arts students score big with ‘Moana’ medley

A group of performing arts students from Hawaii impressed the judges in a national competition.

Thirty-three students from the Performing Arts Center of Kapolei were in Florida this week for the National Performing Arts Festival.

In addition to solo vocal performances, dances, and monologues, students performed medleys from Disney’s “The Lion King,” under the direction of Meagan Olson and Rachelle Amparo, and “Moana,” under the direction of Elika Santos.

The students received a “superior” rating for their performances.

Mahalo to Shanel Nishimura for sharing the video.

