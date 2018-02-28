Trio of Rainbow Wahine volleyball stars invited to represent America

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball player McKenna Granato, Norene Iosia and incoming transfer Reyn “Tita” Akiu will all be competing in the U.S. Women’s National Team Open Volleyball Tryouts later this week (March 2-4) at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. This is the second time all three player will be battling it out at the tryouts.

The three players will be among 229 athletes from more than 90 colleges and high schools to be evaluated. Each athlete will have one tryout session on Friday, one morning and afternoon session on Saturday and one morning session on Sunday.Three-time Olympic gold medalist and U.S. Olympic Hall of Famer Karch Kiraly and the U.S. Women’s National Team staff will lead the tryout process.

Granato (Sr., OH, Kailua, O’ahu) led UH with 405 kills while averaging a team-high 3.89 kills per set. She led the ‘Bows with a career-high 4.41 points per set in 28 matches played. She finished the season with 11 double-doubles (kills and digs)and her 33 service aces, 272 digs and 36 total blocks were all season career highs for Granato.The incoming senior earned all-Big West first team honors for 2018. Last year, Granato was selected to the U.S. Collegiate National Team-Minneapolis (CNT-Minneapolis) and was the lone Big West representative to train and compete alongside 35 of the nation’s top collegiate volleyball players.

Iosia (Jr., S, Torrance, Calif.) started all 28 matches at setter and played in 106 sets. She recorded 1055 assists and averaged 9.95 per set. Iosia led UH with 34 service aces and was second on the team with 68 total blocks and 292 digs. She tallied 16 double-doubles (assists and digs) and was named to the all-Big West first team for the second-straight season. Last season, Iosia made the U.S. Women’s Junior National Team and played in the 2017 FIBA Volleyball U20 World Championships in Boca del Rio and Cordoba, Mexic. She was one of two setters on the elite squad which was chosen from players at this same tryout last year.

Akiu is a 5-2 libero/defensive specialist who has transferred home after three seasons at Texas Tech. The Honolulu-native is a 2015 graduate of Kamehameha Schools—Kapalama. Last year as a junior she played in 29 of the team’s 34 matches with 11 starts. She was the team’s libero in 16 matches but suffered a mid-season injury which held her out of a few games. She finished second on the team with 373 digs and she surpassed the 1,000 career dig milestone last year, ending her Tech career with 1,086 total digs.

The UH trio will leave Honolulu on Thursday.

