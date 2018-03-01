Autopsy of boy who died in foster care complete, but questions remain



The parents of Fabian Garett-Garcia have waited seven months for more answers on how their 3-year-old boy died.

But even after the autopsy report was completed, questions remain.

Garett-Garcia was under foster care on Hawaii Island when he died in July. The autopsy report reveals how he died, but it’s still not clear if foul play is involved.

According to Garett-Garcia’s parents, a social worker told them that the boy had put on virtual reality glasses when he suddenly fell and became unconscious. Police and paramedics were called in and tried to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

Police told us Thursday that the autopsy report says Garett-Garcia died from blunt force trauma to the head, but the manner of death is undetermined, meaning it’s not clear if it was an accident.

It’s disappointing for Garett-Garcia’s parents, who were hoping to find out more.

“I want an arrest in this. My son, he did not die of natural causes, so that’s where I want this to go,” said mother Sherri-Ann Garett. “Somebody is at fault, and I want them to pay the consequences basically.”

Garett says she’s holding out for justice. The Hawaii County police department says it will continue to investigate and is asking that anyone with information come forward.

“You’re confident that the police department will get to the bottom of this?” KHON2 asked.

“I am positive about it. They are still doing an open investigation, so I do believe that they still want answers as well as I do,” Garett said.

Garett admits that getting any new information now will be harder, but she remains hopeful. She says it’s important to remain positive to get through the most painful time any parent will ever experience.

“Everyday is a roller-coaster ride. It’s absolutely difficult. There’s no way to sugarcoat going through this, and even with answers, once we do get answers, it’s still going to be absolutely difficult,” she said.

The family has asked for a copy of the autopsy report, but because the case is still under investigation, police say they cannot release it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hawaii County Police Department.