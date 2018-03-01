Kamehameha grad Paiva leads LMU to series-opening win over Rainbow Warriors

Kamehameha graduate Codie Paiva led Loyola Marymount (2-7) to a series-opening 3-0 victory over University of Hawaii (5-3) Thursday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

The junior from Pearl City impressed family and friends in attendance with a complete game shutout, recording four strikeouts for his first victory of the season.

Paiva’s counterpart, Jackson Rees, was sensational as well, going 7.1 innings, allowing no runs with eight strikeouts.

However, in the ninth inning, costly errors broke the ‘Bows as a throwing error by Ethan Lopez with no outs led to the game’s first run.

Loyola’s Nick Sogard scored on a pass ball between reliever Kyle Hatton and catcher Chayce Kaaua.

Three runs would end up scoring in the ninth frame.

Hatton was charged with the loss, falling to 1-1 on the young season.

The four-game series continues Friday at 6:35 p.m.